Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $3,394,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crown by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Crown by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 196,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Crown by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

