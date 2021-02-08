Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $40.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

