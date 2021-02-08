Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 588,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 771,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.47 million, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynex by 156.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zynex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

