-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.06). Snap posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,229,143. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

