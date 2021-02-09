-$0.03 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.14 million, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DURECT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

