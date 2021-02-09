-$0.27 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.65). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 3,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,830. The stock has a market cap of $606.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,480 shares of company stock worth $11,004,586. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

