-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average is $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,669 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,262 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 577,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

