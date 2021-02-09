$0.35 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Altice USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

