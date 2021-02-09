$0.50 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genpact.

Several research firms recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genpact by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 39,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,001. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

