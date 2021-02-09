$0.59 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million.

TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

