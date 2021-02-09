$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.79. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

