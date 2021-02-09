0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

