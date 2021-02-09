0xcert (ZXC) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $838,919.43 and approximately $11,639.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01032227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.77 or 0.05386135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039269 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

