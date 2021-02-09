$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post $1.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

