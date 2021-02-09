$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

DOOO stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BRP by 4.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BRP by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

