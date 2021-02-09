$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

NSIT opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $85.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

