10,530 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

