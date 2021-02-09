$106.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $106.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $379.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,511,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

