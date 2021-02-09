10x Genomics (TXG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG):

2/5/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2021 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/22/2021 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2020 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $165.00 to $195.00.

12/16/2020 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $195.00.

TXG stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,839. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.72 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 578,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,877,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

