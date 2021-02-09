111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 30.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price rose 30.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 2,048,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 650,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of 111 worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.