$115.52 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $115.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.22 million and the lowest is $114.83 million. SFL posted sales of $119.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $471.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.97 million to $472.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $442.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $455.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $838.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.