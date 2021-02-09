12,776 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $237.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average of $199.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.