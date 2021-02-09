12Ships Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,975,423,490 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

