140166 Boosts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $90.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price boosted by analysts at 140166 from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. 140166’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. 36,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $29,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

