$141.29 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report $141.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the highest is $144.15 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $229.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $526.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $529.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $660.19 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

MGY stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

