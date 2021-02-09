157,946 Shares in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for 1.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

