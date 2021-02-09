$158.40 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.12 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $588.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,424 shares of company stock worth $10,928,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.