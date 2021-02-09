$172.44 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.87 million to $175.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $638.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.62 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $673.40 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Separately, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other StarTek news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRT stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

