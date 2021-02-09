$178.07 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $722.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.