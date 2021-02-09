$178.07 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $722.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.