1,819,088 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,819,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,488,000. Vale comprises about 3.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after buying an additional 190,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vale by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 425,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

