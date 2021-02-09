$190.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $190.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $104.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $554.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $561.67 million, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $592.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,208,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

