$194.32 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $225.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $792.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $792.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $795.45 million, with estimates ranging from $786.55 million to $816.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGP opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

