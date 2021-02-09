$197.59 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce sales of $197.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $528.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,318 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

