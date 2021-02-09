$198.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $198.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $199.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $142.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $631.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $632.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.74 million, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $837.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,118 shares of company stock worth $1,655,964. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.79.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

