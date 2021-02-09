20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,385 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.5% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.79 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,912 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

