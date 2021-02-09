20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,815,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $219.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $219.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

