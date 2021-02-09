20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,057 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,331 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.82.

