20,000 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average of $268.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

