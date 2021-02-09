204,400 Shares in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Bought by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Calithera Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

CALA stock remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.77.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

