$206.40 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $206.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.50 million and the lowest is $206.30 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $841.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $851.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $879.35 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $892.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

