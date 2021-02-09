21,600 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. 266,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

