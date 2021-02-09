21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.84

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 50365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 289.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

