227,401 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

LUMN stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

