23,284,403 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC

Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,284,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,688,000. Skillz accounts for about 73.8% of Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

