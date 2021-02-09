241,144 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

