$245.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report sales of $245.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.41 million to $250.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $989.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

MWA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 705,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.