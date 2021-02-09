$247.51 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $247.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.95 million to $249.80 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $999.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:STL opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

