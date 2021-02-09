$250.02 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report $250.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $272.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.