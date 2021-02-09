28,035 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. 7,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.