283,319 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund makes up approximately 2.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CEM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

